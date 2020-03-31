Coronavirus: New ventilators to be ‘rapidly distributed’ to NHS frontline from next week

The first new ventilator devices will roll off the production line this weekend and be delivered to the NHS next week, Michael Gove has announced.

The Cabinet Office Minister was speaking at the government’s daily coronavirus briefing at Downing Street on Tuesday, along with NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis and England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries.

He said: He said: “I can announce that this weekend the first of thousands of new ventilator devices will roll off the production line and be delivered to the NHS next week.

“From there, they will be rapidly distributed to the frontline.”

Mr Gove said the UK was buying ventilators from EU nations to supplement those that are being manufactured on home soil.

“We have just over 8,000 ventilators deployed in NHS hospitals now. This number has increased since the epidemic began thanks to the hard work of NHS professionals, but we need more.

“That’s why we are buying more ventilators from abroad, including from EU nations.

“It’s also why we are developing new sources of supply at home.”

More than 25,000 people have test positive for the virus – the UK recorded a new high as an additional 3,009 cases were confirmed over the course of 24 hours.

Figures from the Department of Health showed 8,240 new tests were carried out as more than 143,000 people have been tested.

As of 9am on Tuesday, a total of 143,186 people have been tested of which 25,150 tested positive.

As of 5pm on March 30, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,789 have sadly died, an increase of 381 from the previous day.

The total of Covid-19-related deaths in Norfolk hospitals currently stands at 18, while the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Tuesday that at least three more people have died in the east of England outside of hospital having contracted the coronavirus.

The ONS explained its figures are based on the number of deaths registered in England and Wales where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as “deaths involving Covid-19”, which can be included where a person has other health conditions. The number includes all deaths, not just those in hospitals, although there is usually a delay of at least five days between a death occurring and registration.

The breakdown for the east of England includes, Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

