Coronavirus cases in UK rise by 676 – the biggest jump yet

PUBLISHED: 14:44 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 18 March 2020

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of coronavirus cases has risen again today. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus stands at more than 2,600 after an increase of 676 in the last 24 hours – the biggest overnight jump so far.

According to the Department of Health (DoH), 2,626 people have tested positive for Covid-19 as of 9am on Wednesday, March 18.

The DoH said 56,221 people have been tested in the UK, of which 53,595 were confirmed negative.

The latest number of deaths due to the virus is set to be announced later today.

So far nine people in Norfolk are being treated for Covid-19 – five are in isolation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn, while another is at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

QEH chief nurse Libby McManus has admitted that it is the biggest challenge the NHS has faced during her 35-year nursing career.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that there are three cases at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, including a baby.

Hospitals in Norfolk and across the rest of the UK have been told to cancel operations in order to prepare for ‘large numbers’ of coronavirus patients.

