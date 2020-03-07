Search

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

PUBLISHED: 18:08 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 07 March 2020

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Five more people in the east of England have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are now more than 200 cases in the UK, as of 7am on Saturday, March 7, according to government figures.

The total number now stands at 206, while the number of positive tests for the Covid-19 virus in the east of England has risen from 11 to 16.

So far, 21,460 people have been tested in the UK, of which 21,254 were confirmed negative.

The figures are broken down by NHS region with the east of England covering Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.

Public Health England has begun publishing by council authority, which shows, as of 9am on Saturday, no cases have been confirmed in Norfolk, Suffolk or Cambridgeshire, while there are three in Essex, two in Northamptonshire and one in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Norwich scientist working on coronavirus vaccine.

Public Health England has begun urging members of the public to plan ahead for if they have to self-isolate.

Earlier this week, the health body released a five step guide for people to follow to protect themselves from spreading the virus.

Among the guidance was planning ahead as more people may be asked to self-isolate at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus, while "social distancing" measures such as not going to cinemas, pubs or sporting events may be needed in the future.

Meanwhile, officials in Norfolk have begun planning for a facility to help with self-isolation should there be cases of coronavirus in the county.

Dr Louise Smith, of Public Health England, said that measures being prepared in the county include plans for a space similar to that at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, which acted as a base for people who travelled back from Wuhan city in China.

She also said authorities will take the lead from national advice before making a significant decision including "social distancing" - measures which could include not going to cinemas, pubs or sporting events.

To keep up to date with how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, visit our Facebook group.

