Coronavirus: Norfolk deaths up to 10 as figure in England passes 1,000

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK now stands at more than 19,500. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

The number of people who have died after testing positive for the coronavirus has risen to more than 1,000, according to official statistics.

NHS England confirmed that a further 190 people have died, taking the total number to 1,125. They were aged between 39 and 105, and all but four – aged between 57 and 87 – had underlying health conditions.

In the UK as a whole, a total of 1,228 patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19 as of 5pm on Saturday, the Department of Health said, up 209 from 1,019 the day before.

The only one that occurred in Norfolk was at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A total of 10 people are known to have died in Norfolk after contracting the virus – five were patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital while four others were being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

As of 9am on Sunday, March 29, a total of 127,737 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK, with 19,522 positive results – an increase of 2,433 cases on on the previous day.

The most up-to-date number of confirmed cases in Norfolk is not yet known, but on Saturday the total stood at 90.

The true number of people in the county who have the disease is likely to be far higher, however, when including those who have not been tested and officially diagnosed.