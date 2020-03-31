Search

Coronavirus: Norfolk cases rise to 148

PUBLISHED: 19:08 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:38 31 March 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk now stands at 148. Picture: Chris Bishop

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk now stands at 148. Picture: Chris Bishop

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk has risen by 15 to 148, according to official figures.

In Suffolk, Public Health England say that 116 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Of those who have been diagnosed with the virus in Norfolk, 18 have died in hospital.

The announcement comes after it was revealed that the number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has increased by 50pc in three days to 45 – a further 57 patients are waiting in the hospital for results, as of Monday evening.

The true number of cases in the county is likely to be much higher than official figures, when taking into account those who have the virus but haven’t been tested.

Across the UK, 25,150 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 while 1,789 have died as of 5pm on March 30, the latest data available.

