Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to more than 9,500

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the UK now stands at more than 9,500. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK now stands at more than 9,500, after another 1,452 people were diagnosed.

Data released on Wednesday night showed that 9,529 people have tested positive in the UK, up by more than 1,400 on Tuesday’s figure of 8,077. It is the highest increase to date.

Of the confirmed cases, 7,973 are in England, 719 in Scotland, 628 in Wales and 209 in Northern Ireland.

The number of people who have tested positive in Norfolk stands at 45, an increase of three in the last 24 hours.

The UK death toll has risen by 43 and now stands at 465. It is the smallest day-on-day increase in the number of deaths since March 20, when there was rise of 40.

Three of those deaths have occurred in Norfolk – two men died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn last week, while the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed on Wednesday, March 25, that one patient had died.

Earlier, Boris Johnson said the government was “massively ramping up” testing for coronavirus, as he announced that 405,000 people have now signed up as volunteers to help vulnerable people.

He said it was hoped that “very soon” 250,000 tests would be carried out each day.

Speaking at the daily press conference inside Number 10, he added that he wanted to offer a “special thank you to everyone who has now volunteered to help the NHS”.

“When we launched the appeal last night, we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days,” he said.

“But I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call.

“That is already, in one day, as many volunteers as the population of Coventry.”

Earlier Clarence House announced that the Prince of Wales, 71, was self-isolating at home in Scotland with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who does not have the virus.

A statement said Charles had “mild symptoms” and the couple had received tests on the NHS in Aberdeenshire after meeting the requirements for testing.