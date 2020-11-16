Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Four schools in Norfolk have closed and pupils have been told to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

The closures of Norfolk schools Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath, John Grant School, Caister-on-sea and Kenninghall Primary School are all caused by coronavirus cases, Norfolk County Council has confirmed.

At John Grant School at Caister there have been six positive cases in two weeks while several people are awaiting test results.

As a result the school says they have taken the decision to close for a week and will keep in contact with the Norfolk Outbreak Management Centre on planning next steps to keep everyone safe.

Hemblington Primary the school is closed due to two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff.

Pupils and staff are self isolating following Public Health England Advice.

As previously reported, pupils at Hemblington Primary School had been sent home for an unspecified period while a plan is put in place to deal with the outbreak.

In a letter to parents on Friday, November 6 the village school, which has 162 pupils and is run by the Yare Education Trust, said it had been informed of two confirmed positive cases, adding “for this reason we will need to close the school”.

Parents were asked to collect children on Friday morning following the closure. Those who had been in close contact with the people who tested positive have been told to self-isolate for 14-days.

The school, on Mill Lane in Blofield Heath, serves the village and a small surrounding area.

A message on Cliff Park Ormiston Academy website states: “Until further notice, the academy is CLOSED – we will only be operating an Emergency Child Care Facility. If anything changes, you will be informed by text message, email and website updates.”

Kenninghall Primary School is fully closed until Monday November 22.

Anyone who needs to contact the school should call the school office on 01953 887286 between 8.15am and 4pm.