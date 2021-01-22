News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing

Tom Bristow​

Published: 11:34 AM January 22, 2021    Updated: 11:55 AM January 22, 2021
Diss sign Mere street Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Diss is one of the towns where infection rates increased in the week up to January 16 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Despite some large falls in coronavirus cases this month, the virus is still on the rise in more than one-third of all areas in Norfolk.

Since the week the national lockdown began, on January 5, infections have fallen by 10pc across Norfolk and 20pc in Suffolk.

Cases are falling in every council area, but many individual neighbourhoods are still seeing big increases and there were almost 7,000 new cases reported in the two counties last week.

Norfolk is broken down into 110 neighbourhoods of around 8,000 people each called MSOAs. In 41 of these MSOAs, cases rose in the week up to Saturday January 16.

Around Dereham, infections were stubbornly high. The area of Necton, Great Fransham and Scarning has the highest rate of anywhere in Norfolk, with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people. That is more than twice the English average of 484. Cases there increased by 34pc last week, with another 70 recorded. 

Dereham and Toftwood also saw numbers rise by 20pc with 72 fresh infections.

Around Hockering and Mattishall, numbers were up 50pc, while in the area of Swanton Morley and Bawdeswell they increased by 28pc. 

Diss, saw the biggest increase in new infections last week in Norfolk, with 95 new cases, leading to a rise of 171pc.

But that was topped by Southwold in Suffolk where fresh infections rose by 175pc, albeit from a low base. 

The view from Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick Butcher

Covid cases rose sharply in Southwold last week - Credit: Archant

Other areas showing large percentage increases are Southtown in Yarmouth, Fleggburgh, Gayton, Overstrand and Aylsham. 

Yesterday, Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said that one-third of all infections were linked to people's houses or care homes.  

She said: “It’s very easy to be wary of strangers but then drop your guard when someone you live with shows Covid symptoms.

“There are simple precautions everyone can follow, to keep yourself safe in these circumstances.”

The empty sea front at Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The empty sea front at Great Yarmouth during the third Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyrigh

In Norwich, cases declined by 8pc last week, but it still has the highest infection rate of any council area in Norfolk, at 567 per 100,000 people.

There were increases last week in Catton Grove, Bowthorpe, Town Close, as well as Costessey.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “It’s frustrating for us all to see that the cases in Norwich are remaining stubbornly high – and this is despite the clear collective efforts of the majority of our residents and businesses carefully following the guidance."

Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant


