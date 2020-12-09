Covid cases back on the rise in Norfolk, figures show

Published: 6:53 PM December 9, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk has risen back above 100 cases per 100,000 people, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to December 5, show the number of Covid-19 cases in the county as a whole was 102 per 100,000 people, compared to 88.3 the previous week - the seven days up to November 28.

It comes as the roll out programme of the coronavirus vaccine has begun the region’s hospitals with the first patients receiving the jab.

Eight of the nine local authority areas in Norfolk and Waveney recorded rises in the number of confirmed Covid cases.

The number of people testing positive in Great Yarmouth and South Norfolk also rose above the 100 cases per 100,000 people mark.

In Great Yarmouth the number was 136.9 per 100,000, up from 79.5 in the previous seven days, while in South Norfolk the rate was shown to have risen to 109.3 per 100,000, up from 98.

The only area in Norfolk to have recorded a fall in the number of cases was Broadland where the number of positives was 107.8 per 100,000 compared with 119.3 in the previous week.

Rates in Norwich, Breckland, North Norfolk and King's Lynn & W Norfolk remain below 100 cases per 100,000, but all saw rising cases of the seven day period.

East and Mid Suffolk also saw rising, though the numbers are lower.

In total Norfolk saw 926 positive cases in the last seven days, compared with 802 the previous week.

Rising rates in this region comes despite the figures for England as a whole dropping slightly to 152.1 per 100,000.

The government said a further 533 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 62,566.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 78,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 16,578 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,766,819.