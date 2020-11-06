Highest proportion of coronavirus cases in Norfolk among under-29s, figures show

Public Health England figures show the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The highest proportion of coronavirus cases in Norfolk is among people aged below 29, the latest figures have revealed.

NHS Test and Trace figures for week October 21-28 show the age group with the greatest proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Norfolk was those aged 10-19 years old followed by those aged 20-29.

The percentage of positive cases in the younger age bracket is up 1.2pc from 8.2pc the previous week.

Across the county all other age groups have recorded an increase in positive cases.

The same figures also show the percentage of people testing positive in Breckland, Broadland, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk and Norwich have all hit record highs.

With Breckland, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk and Great Yarmouth reporting the sharpest increases.

North Norfolk and South Norfolk recorded decreases in the percentage of people testing positive with the virus.

Earlier this week figures showed tracing teams run by local public health teams are reaching 97pc of contacts of people who test positive for coronavirus.

Far more than the national equivalent which is currently reaching around 60pc of contacts.

On Thursday, figures released by Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 31 show the number of Covid-19 cases in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk had increased to 126.8 per 100,000 people.

It is more than double the rate for the previous week, the seven days up to October 24, which reported 52.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere, the number of coronavirus cases has continued to fall in Breckland and Norwich.

In Norwich, there were 90.3 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31, a drop from 115.2 the week previous.

The infection rate in Breckland, which had seen a sharp rise due to an outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton, has decreased to 114.3 from 173.6 for the same period.

The only other districts in Norfolk to see in a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases in a week were Broadland and North Norfolk.

However, the rate of infection across Norfolk remains lower than the average in England which stands at 229.7 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 31.