Second wave Covid cases rise to new high in Norwich, figures show

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norwich has risen to a new high with a case in every 1,000 people, the latest figures have revealed. Picture: PA Images PA Images

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norwich has risen to a new high with a case in every 1,000 people, the latest figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 15, show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich at 102.4 per 100,000 people, compared to 87.4 the previous week - the seven days up to October 8.

There were 30 positive cases recorded on October 15

In total 144 positive cases were recorded in the city in the week up to October 15, a rise from 119 the previous week.

MORE: ‘Long winter’ likely to bring more coronavirus rate spikes across Norfolk, warns council boss

A breakdown of the data shows the University and Avenues area, including the University of East Anglia (UEA), continues to be the city’s Covid hotspot with 58 cases in the area, while there were 10 positive cases in both neighbouring areas Earlham and Bowthorpe and West Earlham..

There were eight cases in Town Close, seven in the Earlham Road and College Road area and six in Eaton.

Elsewhere, six of the seven local authority areas in Norfolk showed a rise in cases, with only King’s Lynn & West Norfolk seeing a drop with 31.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 15, down from 50.9 the previous week.

There were 27 confirmed new cases in Great Yarmouth on October 15, the highest for more than a fortnight.

After it had shown signs of recovery from a spike of cases that prompted fears the seaside town could be forced into a local lockdown, the borough has risen back up to 84.6 cases per 100,000 over the past week. It had stood at 61.4 over the previous seven days.

MORE: Covid support officers take to streets to curb Norwich’s rising coronavirus rates

The other area seeing the biggest rise was Breckland where there were 17 new cases confirmed on October 15 taking the total to 78 over the previous seven days, or 55.7 per 100,000. That compared with 52 cases, 37.2 per 100,000 the previous week.

New cases stayed steady in Broadland, which saw nine new cases for the third day running on October 15, though over the week the rate has risen from 32.9 to 37.5 per 100,000.

In North Norfolk there were seven new cases on October 15, taking the weekly total up to 39, having been 34 over the previous seven days.

South Norfolk recorded 16 new cases on October 15, taking the weekly total up to 62. The previous week 54 cases had been recorded.