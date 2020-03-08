UK sees largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases
PUBLISHED: 14:17 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 08 March 2020
The number of positive coronavirus cases has seen its largest single day increase as figures rise to 273 in the UK.
As of 9am today, 23.513 tests have been concluded with 23,240 confirmed negative and 273 positive.
It has risen from 206 the previous day.
Localised figures for the East of England have yet to be updated but currently stands at 16 positive cases in the region - none of which are in Norfolk.
Figures for local authorities from Public Health England will be released in due course.
Two people, who had underlying health issues, have died as a result of the virus.
On Saturday evening, health secretary Matt Hancock set out the emergency legislation as part of ongoing efforts to deal with the impact of the virus.
It is believe the bill will go through Parliament by the end of the month.
Among the proposals in the Bill include measures to allow some court proceedings to be conducted via telephone or video.
Volunteers with health experience will also be given extra protection allowing them to leave their main jobs to temporarily help health and social systems in the event of a widespread pandemic.
In Norfolk,
Mr Hancock said: "We will do all we can to contain coronavirus, but as we know, Covid-19 is spreading across the world, so I want to ensure Government is doing everything in its power to be ready to delay and mitigate this threat.
"Public safety is my top priority. Responding to coronavirus is a massive national effort and I'm working with colleagues across government to ensure we have a proportionate emergency bill, with the right measures to deal with the impacts of a widespread Covid-19 outbreak."
A World Health Organisation (WHO) doctor also called on countries to support health workers.
Dr Margaret Harris told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: "They should be your number one priority. All your health staff, your nursing staff, your allied professionals, the people cleaning the wards.
"I'm a doctor myself, but it's not just the doctors who need special treatment, special consideration.
"They need all the protective equipment, they also need training, they also need access, to know how to do the swab, when to do the swab, where the testing comes from.
"And they need back-up, they need other people to come and do the shifts. If they're working massively, they are tremendously at risk."