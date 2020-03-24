Search

Advanced search

Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increases by more than 1,400

PUBLISHED: 17:36 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 24 March 2020

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK has risen to more than 8,000, an increase of 1,427 - the highest since the outbreak began.

The number of people who have died from the disease has also increased to 422, up 87 on Monday, March 23.

Latest figures released by the Department for Health show there have been 8,077 positive coronavirus tests in the UK as of 9am on Tuesday, March 24.

A week ago there were 1,950.

Officials said 90,436 people had been tested in the UK, with 82,359 confirmed negative results.

In Norfolk there are 35 positive cases of Covid-19 compared to 22 in Suffolk.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the two men had died after being diagnosed with the virus in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the first fatalities in the county.

One man was aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions. The pair were not related or connected to one another.

Stay up to date with the latest in our Norfolk Coronavirus Update Facebook group.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

Cromer Pier, which has been fenced off amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jon Williamson

Only three stores remain open at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Castle Quarter has closed all but three stores. Pic: Archant

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass
Drive 24