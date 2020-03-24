Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increases by more than 1,400

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK has risen to more than 8,000, an increase of 1,427 - the highest since the outbreak began.

The number of people who have died from the disease has also increased to 422, up 87 on Monday, March 23.

Latest figures released by the Department for Health show there have been 8,077 positive coronavirus tests in the UK as of 9am on Tuesday, March 24.

A week ago there were 1,950.

Officials said 90,436 people had been tested in the UK, with 82,359 confirmed negative results.

In Norfolk there are 35 positive cases of Covid-19 compared to 22 in Suffolk.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the two men had died after being diagnosed with the virus in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the first fatalities in the county.

One man was aged in his 60s and the other in his 70s and both had underlying health conditions. The pair were not related or connected to one another.

