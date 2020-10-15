Norwich Covid cases double in a week and are still rising, figures show

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norwich doubled in a week and is continuing to rise, the latest figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 11, show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich at 91.1 per 100,000 people, compared to 47 the previous week - the seven days up to October 4.

You may also want to watch:

In total 128 positive cases were recorded in the city in the week up to October 11, a rise from 66 the previous week.

Though there were just five new Norwich cases on October 11, the upward trend has continued with 14 cases on October 12 and 10 on October 13.

Elsewhere, eight of the nine areas in Norfolk and Waveney showed rising cases, with only Great Yarmouth seeing a fall to 59 new cases in the past week, down from 88.

In King’s Lynn and West Norfolk there were 75 new cases in the last seven days, up from 51 the previous week, Breckland saw 60, up from 40, South Norfolk saw 55, up from 43, North Norfolk 38, up from 17, while there were 43 in Broadland, up from 40.