Latest Norfolk Covid figures: fresh hope for Yarmouth

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Warnings of extra lockdown measures in Great Yarmouth appear to have been heeded as the reported rate of infection in the town has fallen for the second day running.

In Norwich, there has been another worrying rise in cases, with an infection rate of 47 new cases per 100,000 people - up from 42 on Wednesday.

Over the last week, public health officials have been working to avoid additional restrictions in Great Yarmouth.

The town saw 85 new cases in the seven days up to October 4, which equates to 85.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

It is a fall from the previous day, where cases per 100,000 people stood at 92.6.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, announced on Thursday it was reintroducing temporary visitor restrictions after a rise in coronavirus cases in the community.

Paul Morris, director of nursing, said: “This isn’t a decision we take lightly as we know how it can impact on patients and their families.

“Protecting our patients - some of whom are extremely vulnerable – is always our top priority and we must do all we can to minimise the spread of the virus at a time when our community has one of the highest rates of infection in the region, and we have seen an increase of patients with Covid-19 needing hospital care.”

Revised figures show that in the seven days to October 2, Great Yarmouth tipped over 100 cases per 100,000 people - but it has since seen a fall in cases.

In England the rate of cases per 100,000 for the seven days up to October 4 was 122.9 - showing cases in Norfolk are lower than the national average.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 4 show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich rising to 47 per 100,000 people, compared to 14.2 in the seven days up to September 27.

South Norfolk saw a fall in coronavirus cases to 29.8 in the week ending October 4, from 31.2 in the seven days up to October 3.

In Breckland the rate rose to 27.9 from 22.9, while King’s Lynn and West Norfolk rose from 29.7 to 33.7.

Broadland also rose from 26 to 30 cases per 100,000 people. North Norfolk currently remains the area with the lowest number of cases, after seeing a rise from 13.4 to 16.2.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk’s cases also rose to 35.3 and 28.9 per 100,000 people, from 34.9 and 26.

