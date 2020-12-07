Coronavirus cases in Norfolk rise to 99 per 100,000

Published: 6:53 PM December 7, 2020

Public Health England figures show the number of coronavirus cases has nearly doubled in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The number of people with coronavirus has nearly doubled in one Norfolk town in the space of a week, latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England data shows the rate of infection in Great Yarmouth is 119.8 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to December 3.

That is compared to a rate of 66.4 last week.

Meanwhile, cases in Norfolk as a whole ticked up back towards 100 per 100,000 people, up to 99 from 91.2 the previous week.

The national average for cases per 100,000 is 148.8, down from 162.6.

You may also want to watch:

Two out of the seven areas in Norfolk saw a decrease in the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus for the seven days up to December 3.

On December 16, the government will reassess tier levels across the country.

The decision will be partly based on infection rates in an area, with Norfolk currently in Tier 2.

In Norwich, the infection rate went up from 111.7 last week to 128 for the seven days up to December 3.

The number of positive coronavirus cases also increased in King's Lynn and West Norfolk from 82.6 to 96.4 for the same period.

Breckland and South Norfolk saw a slight increase in the infection rate, with cases rising from 58.6 to 62.9 and 105.8 to 106.5 respectively.

The only areas to see a drop in the number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk were North Norfolk and Broadland.

In North Norfolk, the number dropped from 90.6 to 65.8, while in Broadland it dropped from 117.8 to 112.4.