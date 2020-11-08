Search

Big fall in new coronavirus cases in Breckland and Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 08 November 2020

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The number of cases of people testing positive for coronavirus in an area affected by a meat factory outbreak is falling, new figures can reveal.

The number of recorded cases in Breckland for the seven days up to November 4 is 90, according to latest Public Health England (PHE) figures.

That is down from 277 for the seven days leading up to October 28.

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA WireCranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

The rate of infection, out of 100,000 people for the week up to November 4 was 64.3, compared with 197.9 the previous week.

These figures come after an outbreak of the virus at Watton-based Cranswick Country Foods, which is in the Breckland district, last month.

Postwick Covid-19 testing centre. Picture: Mike PagePostwick Covid-19 testing centre. Picture: Mike Page

The rate of infection in England for the seven days up to November 4 is 242.7. In Norfolk the number of new cases stands at 858, compared with 914 the previous week.

After over 1,000 tests were carried out on Cranswick Country Foods staff, 256 workers tested positive, including the initial ones in the butchery, but public health bosses are not expecting the numbers to significantly increase further.

Official Covid-19 Marshalls patrolling the streets of King's Lynn Town Centre. Picture: Ian BurtOfficial Covid-19 Marshalls patrolling the streets of King's Lynn Town Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Some 758 people tested negative.

The outbreak caused Watton to have the highest infection rate in England when there were 125 new cases in the seven days to October 27, taking the infection rate to 1,515.5 cases per 100,000 people.

New positive cases in Norwich are also falling, according to PHE figures, from 160 in the seven days leading up to October 28 to 121 for the following seven days.

The rate of infection has fallen from 113.8 per 100,000 people in the week up to October 28 to 86.1 in the seven days leading up to November 4.

There has also been a drop in cases in Great Yarmouth from 166 to 159 with the rate of infection decreasing from 167.1 to 160.1.

Other areas saw the following number of new cases and rate of infection in the week up to November 4. Figures for the week up to October 28 in brackets.

Broadland: 109 (82), 83.3 (62.7)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk: 219 (134), 144.7 (88.5)

North Norfolk: 48 (26), 45.8 (24.8)

South Norfolk: 112 (69), 79.5 (49)

In East Suffolk the rate of infection for the seven days up to November 4 was 58.5 compared with 47.3 the previous seven days.

