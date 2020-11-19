Search

Daily Norfolk Covid cases below 100 for first time in three weeks

PUBLISHED: 18:47 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 19 November 2020

Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images

Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images

Archant

The number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk has gone down to double figures in a day for the first time since the start of this month.

Public Health England (PHE) figures have revealed that on November 15 there were 99 positive cases recorded in the county.

The last time cases were in double figures was on November 1 when there were 78 cases in Norfolk.

But the PHE figures show a continual rise in the rate of infection per 100,000 people in the seven days up to November 15, compared with the seven days up to November 8, across most of Norfolk and East Suffolk.

The only two areas where there was a decrease in the rate of infection was Great Yarmouth and Mid Suffolk.

MORE: Almost 600 extra Covid cases recorded in Norfolk and Suffolk by mistake

In Yarmouth the rate of infection per 100,000 dropped from 196.3 in the seven days to November 8 to 167.1 in the seven days to November 15, which related to 166 cases compared with 195.

In Mid Suffolk the rate of infection was 53.9 from 74.1 in the same time periods.

The infection rate and case numbers for other areas are:

Breckland:

123.6 from 97.2

173 cases up from 136

Broadland:

144.5 from 136.1

189 cases up from 178

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk:

135.4 from 123.5

205 cases up from 187

North Norfolk:

64.9 from 47.7

68 cases up from 50

Norwich:

139.4 from 102.4

196 cases from 144

South Norfolk:

208.7 from 116.4

294 cases from 164

The number of cases in Norfolk in the seven days up to November 15 was 1,291 compared with 1,054 the previous seven days.

The infection rate in England went up in the seven days up to November 15 was 265.5, compared with 261.4 the previous seven days.

