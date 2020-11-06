Why coronavirus cases have more than doubled in a week in West Norfolk

Increased coronavirus cases in rural areas and outbreaks in schools have seen the percentage rate of infections more than double in West Norfolk.

Some 116 people tested positive for the virus in the week ending October 30 - more than double the 48 infections recorded during the previous week.

On Monday, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s ruling board heard it was treating 20 people for Covid-19.

The benchmark figure of cases per 100,000 population also increased from 60.8 to 128.8 in the week to November 1.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said there was no single explanation for the increase, although “a significant proportion” stemmed from an outbreak at a school.

Last week King Edward VII Academy, in King’s Lynn, said it was undergoing a deep clean after “a handful” of pupils had tested positive.

On Monday, Springwood High School confirmed a pupil and member of staff had tested positive. Three further pupils have tested positive since September 24.

A spokesman said some 203 pupils and 11 staff sent home to self isolate have all returned to school after testing negative.

On October 28, St Clements High confirmed a Year 10 student had tested positive following a period of isolation at home.

Last month two pupils also tested positive at Snettisham Primary School.

The West Norfolk Academies Trust, which runs Springwood, St Clements and Snettisham, said: “The trust and schools have always followed all Public Health England advice from the start.”

Dr Smith said West Norfolk council had started “community outreach” and work to encourage people to have “Covid secure places and practices”.

Covid marshalls have started patrolling Lynn to advise people on soial distancing.

Latest government figures show the infection rate has increased by 200pc in the Springwood and Fairstead areas of King’s Lynn, which equates to an increase from five to 15 cases.

Tesco has also confirmed a small number of staff at its Hardwick store have contracted the virus.

South and West Lynn has seen the sharpest percentage rise of 383.3pc - an increase from six to 29 cases.

For Hunstanton, the percentage rise was 350pc, an increase from two to nine cases.

At West Winch, Marham and Shouldham the increase was 240pc, an increase from five to 17 cases. RAF Marham confirmed it had five cases on October 19, but it is not clear whether any of the additional cases are on the base.

A spokesman said: “The MOD will not provide a running commentary or discuss any individual’s medical condition. “The RAF has robust resilience measures in place to protect our people whilst they carry out their essential duties and sufficient personnel to maintain our core output to defence.”

Dersingham, Sandringham and Massingham saw a percentage rise of 220pc, with cases up from five to 16.

Watlington, Wiggenhall and Terrington saw a 150pc increase from two to five cases.

Gaywood North Bank saw a 130pc increase, from 10 to 23.

Cases in the Woottons saw a 100pc increase, up from nine to 18.

Brancaster, Docking and the Burnhams also saw a 100pc increase from two to four cases.

Norh Lynn saw an 80pc increase from five to nine cases.

Heacham and Snettisham saw a 66.7pc increase from three to five cases.

Grimston, Gayton and East Winch recorded a 50pc increase from two to three cases. The figures were the same for Downham Market.

Southery, Feltwell and Hockwold saw a 33pc increase from three to four cases.

Gaywood saw cases rise by the same percentage, from six to eight.

Whissonsett, Litcham and Narborough recorded a percentage fall of 36.4pc, with cases falling from 11 to seven.