Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Latest figures have shown where coronavirus cases have risen in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

The rate at which people are catching coronavirus in Norwich has continued to climb to reach another new record, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 17 show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich at 108.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 92.5 for the seven days up to October 10.

The figures came as it was revealed more than 70 schools and colleges in Norfolk currently have confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Norwich, there were 153 positive cases recorded in the week up to October 17, a rise from 130 the previous week.

The rate of infection has also grown in the space of a week in Great Yarmouth.

For the seven days up to October 17, there were 90.6 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people compared to 67.4 the previous week.

There were also 28 positive Covid-19 tests on one day on October 15 in Great Yarmouth.

But the rates in both Norwich and Great Yarmouth are still lower than the national average, which is 174.8 per 100,00 people for the seven days up to October 17.

Across the county, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk was the only one of Norfolk’s seven districts which saw a drop in the infection rate.

For the seven days up to October 17, the number of coronavirus cases was 35.7 per 100,000 people, a decrease from 50.2 the previous week.

North Norfolk reported the smallest rise in the infection rate with 37.2 per 100,000 people for the week up to October 17, compared to 35.3 the week prior.

Elsewhere, Breckland reported an increase from 44.3 per 100,000 people to 57.9 for the seven days up to October 17, Broadland saw the rate grow from 35.2 to 42.8 and South Norfolk recorded a rise from 39.8 to 49.7.

East Suffolk and Mid Suffolk also saw an increase with their infection rates rising from 40.5 and 40.4 to 41.3 and 57.8 respectively.