Number of coronavirus cases drops in Norwich, latest figures reveal

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

The number of coronavirus cases has continued to fall in Norwich, the latest figures have revealed.

Public Health England figures for the seven days to October 29 show the number of Covid-19 cases in Norwich has dropped to 101 per 100,000 people, compared to 116.7 the previous week.

In total the city has seen 142 new cases recorded in the seven days up to October 29, a drop from 164 for the seven days up to October 22.

Elsewhere, North Norfolk continues to have the lowest rate in England with just 23.8 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 29.

In Great Yarmouth, the number of coronavirus cases has stopped increasing and remains on 167.1 per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 29.

The infection rate has also stopped climbing in Breckland and has dropped from 200 cases per 100,000 people for the seven days up to October 26 to 170.8 for the seven days up to October 20.

The area has seen a record number of coronavirus cases following an outbreak at Cranswick Country Food in Watton, which reported 248 confirmed cases as of Friday.

In King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, the infection rate has more than doubled in a week to 102.4 for the seven days up to October 29 compared to 46.9 the previous week.

The district reported 36 new coronavirus cases on October 28 and 29 new cases on October 29.

Despite rising cases in parts of the county, Norfolk’s infection rate remains well below the national average of 225.5 per 100,000 people.

Both Broadland and South Norfolk reported a drop in the number of coronavirus cases in a week.

The infection rate was 71.1 for the seven days up to October 22 in Broadland but has fallen to 59.6 for the seven days up to October 29.

In South Norfolk, the number of cases is 53.9 for the seven days up to October 29, a drop from 60.3 the previous week.

East Suffolk saw its rate decrease to 48.5 for the seven days up to October 29 from 58.5 the week previous and in Mid Suffolk the figure for the same period remains at 54.9.