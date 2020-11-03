Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk hospital currently has 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Some 490 people have now been treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

A report to its ruling board, which meets today, says 304 of them recovered sufficiently to be discharged, eight continue to recover on its wards and 158 have died.

The paper, by chief operating officer Denise Smith adds: “All patients are tested on admission to hospital and these tests are repeated five to seven days after admission. The last positive swab was received on October 26 and there are currently 20 inpatients with confirmed Covid-19.

“There have been five patient deaths from Covid-19 since last month, with the last occurring on October 24.”

The report says visiting has been reduced at the hospital. But patients at the end of life, the vulnerable and those living with dementia are allowed one daily visitor.

Partners are also being allowed to attend births, along with dating and anomaly scans.

Patients can also bring a friend or family member to accompany them for cancer diagnostics and clinics.

In her monthly report to the meeting, hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw said “concerns and anxiety” about the rising number of cases locally and nationally were on the increase among staff and weekly briefings and e-mail bulletins had been introduced.

She adds: “We have also started to put even more emphasis on staff health and wellbeing, sign-posting to support available and reminding everyone that we can all do something to support each other.

“We know that the next few months will be tough with both Covid-19 and winter pressures setting in, but we are putting in place the support that our staff need to ensure we can keep them and our patients safe.”

There are currently 11 mental health first aiders working across the hospital trust as ‘go-to’ people for anyone who is going through some form of mental health issue.

