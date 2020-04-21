Hospital’s coronavirus cases fall, but warns it is too early to relax

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus at Norfolk’s biggest hospital has fallen - but NHS chiefs have warned against complacency.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) reported 70 confirmed cases, down from around 90 patients two weeks ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients at the NNUH has hovered around 70 for the last few days with nine of those on ventilators and in critical care.

Most patients are being treated on Brundall and Gunton wards.

The hospital also reported last week that 107 patients had recovered from the virus and gone home.

But an NNUH spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the peak had been hit.

And with another 60 patients currently in the hospital awaiting tests, the numbers could rise again.

“Now is not the time to be complacent and we all need to keep following the guidelines in order to defeat the virus,” a spokesman said.

“We’d like to thank everyone across Norfolk who have stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives over the last month.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn currently has 71 patients being treated for coronavirus, a levelling off from 74 reported last Tuesday.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the QEH, said: “While there is some slowing of new cases, we are ready for any change in demand.

“I am grateful to staff for their continued hard-work and focus on delivering safe and compassionate care to our patients.”

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston refused to provide any figures.

Outside of emergency hospitals, the mental health service, the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said it had 15 cases of coronavirus and reported its first death at one of its wards this week.

The Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust (NCH&C) said on Monday it had 48 confirmed cases at its community hospitals.

Data released on Tuesday shows there were six deaths in Norfolk care homes up to April 10, but there are no figures for the total number of cases in care homes.

The Care Quality Commission, which regulates care homes, said it was working on providing a “more detailed and timely picture” of the impact of coronavirus.