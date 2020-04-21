Search

Advanced search

Hospital’s coronavirus cases fall, but warns it is too early to relax

PUBLISHED: 15:18 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 21 April 2020

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus at Norfolk’s biggest hospital has fallen - but NHS chiefs have warned against complacency.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) reported 70 confirmed cases, down from around 90 patients two weeks ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients at the NNUH has hovered around 70 for the last few days with nine of those on ventilators and in critical care.

Most patients are being treated on Brundall and Gunton wards.

The hospital also reported last week that 107 patients had recovered from the virus and gone home.

But an NNUH spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the peak had been hit.

And with another 60 patients currently in the hospital awaiting tests, the numbers could rise again.

“Now is not the time to be complacent and we all need to keep following the guidelines in order to defeat the virus,” a spokesman said.

“We’d like to thank everyone across Norfolk who have stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives over the last month.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn currently has 71 patients being treated for coronavirus, a levelling off from 74 reported last Tuesday.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the QEH, said: “While there is some slowing of new cases, we are ready for any change in demand.

“I am grateful to staff for their continued hard-work and focus on delivering safe and compassionate care to our patients.”

The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston refused to provide any figures.

Outside of emergency hospitals, the mental health service, the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said it had 15 cases of coronavirus and reported its first death at one of its wards this week.

The Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust (NCH&C) said on Monday it had 48 confirmed cases at its community hospitals.

Data released on Tuesday shows there were six deaths in Norfolk care homes up to April 10, but there are no figures for the total number of cases in care homes.

The Care Quality Commission, which regulates care homes, said it was working on providing a “more detailed and timely picture” of the impact of coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Five further coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals as total rises to 191

Five new deaths have been confirmed in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Hospital’s coronavirus cases fall, but warns it is too early to relax

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24