Covid case rates in Norfolk drop, with 67 people in hospital

Published: 2:42 PM September 2, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have fallen, with the biggest drops in Norwich and Broadland.

But, as of Tuesday, August 31, there were 67 people in hospital who had tested positive for the virus - nine in critical care.

However, the number of recent deaths in Norfolk which involved coronavirus remains very low - at a time when Covid-19 returned to the top 10 causes of death in England.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed Covid-19 was involved in the deaths of 15 people in Norfolk in July and August.

By comparison, in one week at the start of February, 256 deaths in Norfolk involved Covid-19, more than half of all deaths that week.

If a death certificate mentions Covid-19, it will not always be the main cause of death, but may be a contributory factor.

Latest data also shows the Covid-19 case rate for Norfolk fell by 3.3pc in the seven days leading up to Thursday, August 26, compared to the week before.

Norfolk's case rate fell to 264.9 cases per 100,000, compared to 273.9 per 100,000 the week before, below the East of England average of 272.2 and the England average of 315.2.

Norwich and Broadland both saw case rates fall by about a fifth, with the city down from 179.7 cases per 100,000 to 152.1 and Broadland down from 296.4 to 231.9.

South Norfolk fell from 260 cases per 100,000 to 214.6, but King's Lynn and West Norfolk went up, from 247.3 cases per 100,000 to 339.2.

North Norfolk was up 18.1pc from 152.1 cases per 100,000 to 179.7, but has the lowest case rate in England.

Great Yarmouth was up slightly from 303.4 per 100,000 to 314.5, while Breckland saw very little change, from 263.4 per 100,000 to 265.5.

Schools in Norfolk are starting to go back and Norfolk's director of public health said that could bring a rise in cases.

The return of children to school could lead to a rise in coronavirus rates. - Credit: PA

Dr Louise Smith said: "It is not possible to be certain what the impact on Covid cases will be when schools start the autumn term. It is possible we will see a rise in cases.

"There are actions families can take to reduce the risk of transmission: Take part in twice weekly testing, get vaccinated if you are offered it, keep washing hands, increase ventilation when indoors, and importantly, isolate if you have symptoms or have tested positive for Covid."