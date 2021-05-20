Norfolk coronavirus case rates down by more than 25pc

Published: 10:36 AM May 20, 2021

Coronavirus case rates in Norfolk have dropped by more than a quarter, new statistics show.

Covid-19 case rates dropped from 18.4 cases per 100,000 people, in the seven days up to Friday, May 7, to 13.3 cases per 100,000 in the week up to Friday, May 14.

That was a 27.5pc drop. Norfolk is below the East of England average of 17.8 cases per 100,000 and the England average of 21 cases per 100,000.

The Norfolk Public Health figures show case rates down in six of seven Norfolk districts, with only Broadland recording an increase. With rates low, only a few cases can trigger a large percentage rise.

Norwich rates dropped from 17.8 per 100,000 to 14.9 - a 16pc fall.

In Great Yarmouth they went down from 23.2 per 100,000 to 16.1.

North Norfolk dropped by 53.8pc, from 12.4 cases per 100,000 to 5.7, while South Norfolk's rate fell by 54.8pc from 22 cases per 100,000 to 9.9.

In King's Lynn and West Norfolk, the drop from 25.8 per 100,000 to 21.1 was a 17.9pc fall, while Breckland was down just over 30pc, from 18.6 cases per 100,000 to 12.9.

Broadland went up 40pc from 7.6 per 100,000 to 10.7.

Across those seven days, the average number of daily new cases was 12.6, compared to 27 in the previous week.

As of Tuesday, May 18, there were 10 people in hospital who had tested positive for Covid-19, one in critical care.

In terms of outbreaks, defined as two or more linked cases, there were 46 as of Wednesday, May 19, up one on the previous week.

Five were in care settings, including care homes, while 18 were in businesses and workplaces. The number in schools and colleges remained at 22.

Almost all areas of Norfolk have had no cases in the seven days up to May 14 and where there have been cases, it was generally three or fewer.

Exceptions included Thetford South, where there were eight cases, King's Lynn, where there were six and Norwich City Centre East, where there were five.

And public health bosses are closely monitoring cases caused by the Indian variant, which is thought to be more transmissible.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health, said there were fewer than 10 cases in the county, but had said that was "cause to be cautious".