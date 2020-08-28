Bernard Matthews confirms one coronavirus case, but all other tests negative

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Bernard Matthews in Great Witchingham. Picture: Stuart Anderson Archant

Meat producer Bernard Matthews said on Friday one worker had tested positive for coronavirus, but there was no evidence of a wider outbreak at its Great Witchingham factory.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Bernard Matthews in Great Witchingham. Picture: Stuart Anderson Fire crews were called to a blaze at Bernard Matthews in Great Witchingham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

It comes after 80 workers at Banham Poultry’s factory near Attleborough were infected with Covid-19, causing the partial closure of the site.

But a spokesman for Bernard Matthews, which is based at Great Witchingham, said its case was isolated.

“The individual has not been at work for a week and continues to self-isolate,” they said.

“All contacts have since been traced and have been tested. All results are negative.”

We have asked how many staff have been tested.

Meat factories have been the centre of outbreaks across the country.

Experts have put that down to cold working conditions, difficulties keeping workers two metres apart and the living conditions of many migrant workers.

See also: Banham Poultry defends safety record after outbreak



Norfolk’s director of public health Dr Louise Smith said: “We can confirm that, on the basis of test results received, that there is currently no outbreak at Bernard Matthews or any other Norfolk meat processing factory, other than at Banham Poultry.

“However, we remain vigilant and ready to act if the information changes.”