Indian takeaway offering free meals for NHS and police

Indian takeaway restaurant Rose of India, on London Road, Attleborough, is offering free meals every day to NHS staff and police during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Raj Islam Archant

An Indian takeaway restaurant is offering free meals every day for NHS staff and police.

Raj Islam, manager of Indian takeaway restaurant Rose of India, on London Road, Attleborough. Picture: Raj Islam Raj Islam, manager of Indian takeaway restaurant Rose of India, on London Road, Attleborough. Picture: Raj Islam

Rose of India, based on London Road, Attleborough, has rolled out the deal in support of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

With a valid ID, customers can get one curry dish, one rice dish and one naan bread free of charge.

Those making use of the offer must collect their meals from the restaurant itself.

Raj Islam, 44, manager at Rose of India, said: “We are not making a lot of money at the moment but we are lucky everyone’s supporting us.

“Giving some support to the NHS is the least we can do. We thought we would extend the offer to police as well because they are up and down patrolling, making sure everyone is doing what they should be doing.

“We can’t do a huge amount but I’m doing what I can to help the community.”

