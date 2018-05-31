Coronavirus helpline set up to support town’s most vulnerable

A helpline has been set up to support Attleborough's most vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant ©Archant Photographic 2010

A phone number designed to help the elderly and vulnerable through the coronavirus crisis has gone live.

The helpline for residents was the brainchild of Attleborough Viral Kindness, a group's whose activites have been led by town and district councillor Taila Taylor. Picture: Courtesy of Taila Taylor The helpline for residents was the brainchild of Attleborough Viral Kindness, a group's whose activites have been led by town and district councillor Taila Taylor. Picture: Courtesy of Taila Taylor

Creating a dedicated helpline was the brainchild of Attleborough Viral Kindness, a group of volunteers working tirelessly to support people during the pandemic.

Having teamed up with technology expert Tony Bradstreet to set up the number, they are now encouraging anyone self-isolating or in need of assistance across the area to get in touch.

Town and district councillor Taila Taylor, who has been overseeing the group’s activities, said: “The number has gone live which is really exciting, and we’re going to be distributing posters letting people know.

“With it being a local number, hopefully people will feel comfortable calling and it shouldn’t come at a cost to anyone.”

Call 01953 686538 if you need assistance from Attleborough Viral Kindness. The line is open every day from 8am to 8pm, but callers can leave a message out of hours.

