Search

Advanced search

Hospital hero in coronavirus front line hails ‘heartwarming’ support from community

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:30 26 March 2020

Leanne Manning at work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Leanne Manning at work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Archant

Hospital cleaner Leanne Manning is in the front line of the war on coronavirus.

She said support from the community was helping her and colleagues at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, as they stepped up the fight against the pandemic.

MORE - Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

So far 12 people have tested positive for the virus at the 500-bed QEH. One patient has been discharged after recovering, nine remain in intensive care and two who were suffering from underlying health conditions have died.

Cleaning teams have always played a vital role in keeping hospitals free from infection and ensuring the safety of patients, their families and staff. But their work has never been more important.

Ms Manning, 40, has worked in wards with patients who have tested positive for the virus, where she is responsible for ensuring that all surfaces are thoroughly cleaned.

Cleaner Leanne Manning in protective clothing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEHCleaner Leanne Manning in protective clothing at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

For these duties, she has to wear more protective equipment and double checks her work to ensure that she has cleaned as well as she can.

“Of course, it is a worry when you are with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, but you could become infected when you visit the supermarket because you don’t know whether another person has the virus,” she said.

She said the camaraderie among the facilities team was really strong and the support of the public was also helping the team and all the staff at QEH to pull through, particularly after a huge response to help NHS staff who could not get to supermarkets before shelves were emptied.

“People have been bringing in cakes, sandwiches, potatoes and other fruit and vegetables for us to keep us going. It is heartwarming to think that the community is thinking of us.”

Head of facilities Angela Hircock, 58, said she had taken on more responsibilities in managing staff including providing more mental health support for staff experiencing anxiety because of the current situation.

She said one positive had been the number of people volunteering, with at least 20 people starting, while existing staff had come back from annual leave to help out.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

Trevor Holden. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH
Drive 24