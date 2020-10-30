Search

School undergoing half term deep clean after pupils test positive

PUBLISHED: 12:52 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 30 October 2020

King Edward VII Academy, in King's Lynn, is undergoing a deep clean after pupils tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Ian Burt

A school is undergoing a deep clean over half term after ‘a handful’ of pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Year 11 students at the King Edward VII Academy in King’s Lynn have been told to self isolate and not to return to school until November 9.

The remainder of the school’s 1,085 pupils are due to return after half term ends on Monday.

Headteacher Sarah Hartshorn said: “All parents have been contacted to let them know that we now have a handful of confirmed cases.

“During half term, we will be conducting an extra deep clean of the school, as well as ensuring that we have the right organisational systems in place to ensure that we can continue running effectively while people are isolating for the necessary 14-day period.

“In line with test and trace procedures, all close contacts of anybody who has tested positive have been contacted and advised to isolate for 14 days.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this term, and to reassure them that we will continue to take all the steps necessary to reduce risk.”

Ms Hartshorn said she had been working closely with the outbreak management team at Norfolk County Council and Public Health England.

She said both were happy with the protocols in place at the school.

KES has published a detailed risk assessment, setting out how it will try to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The over arching principle to apply is reducing the number of contacts between children and staff,” it says.

“This can be achieved through keeping groups separate (in ‘bubbles’) and through maintaining distance between individuals.”

Pupils who have been told to self-isolate until November 9 are being set lessons online.

