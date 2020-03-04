Coronavirus advice issued for town ahead of public event

Breckland Council have warned people hoping to attend the Gadget Savvy Market Place event in Dereham on March 27, that extra precautions will be in place. Picture: Ian Hinchliffe/PA Wire

A mid Norfolk town has been given fresh council advice ahead of an upcoming public event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Breckland Council has advised people hoping to attend the Gadget Savvy Market Place event in Dereham on March 27 that extra precautions will be in place.

People will have to leave their name and contact number with the event organisers and will have to apply hand sanitising gel.

In a letter sent to the Eastern Daily Press, Christine Goddard, chairman of Your Voice in Breckland, said: "The advice from Breckland district council this morning is that there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Breckland district at this time and that they are carrying on as normal with room bookings. This of course may be subject to change at short notice.

"The situation will be monitored closely and our event may be cancelled at short notice if considered appropriate."

Mr Goddard also said they are asking people not to attend the event if they feel unwell of have recently returned from a highly affected area.

You may also want to watch:

The full statement:

"The advice from Breckland District council this morning is that there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Breckland district at this time and that they are carrying on as normal with room bookings. This of course may be subject to change at short notice.

"The current plan is that entrance to our event on March 27 will be manned to ensure that every single person attending provides their name and contact details and applies hand gel.

"We respectfully request that you do not attend our event if you feel unwell, have been in contact with someone who is unwell or if you have returned from an infected area.

"The situation will be monitored closely and our event may be cancelled at short notice if considered appropriate.

"Please be alert of our future notifications."