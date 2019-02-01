Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Contaminated blood victim calls for more support for those caught up in scandal

01 February, 2019 - 16:42
Michelle Tolley had blood transfusions twice when she was pregnant in the 1980s and got diabetes by the 1990s. Six months ago was she diagnosed with HIV. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Michelle Tolley had blood transfusions twice when she was pregnant in the 1980s and got diabetes by the 1990s. Six months ago was she diagnosed with HIV. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

A Norfolk victim of the contaminated blood scandal has called for more support for those who have suffered.

Michelle Tolley was one of thousands of people in the 1970s and 1980s who were given blood products infected with hepatitis viruses and HIV.

An inquiry into the scandal launched in September, with representatives coming to Norwich in March to gather views.

But in the meantime campaigners have called for better financial and moral support for victims and their families.

Mrs Tolley, 53 and from Sparham, was one of a number of campaigners who met with health minister Jackie Doyle-Price and cabinet office minister David Lidington on January 21.

She said they called for better financial support for victims, without disparity across borders, as well as help for those bereaved.

Mrs Tolley said: “I know some people who have had to go to food banks. There are some very, very vulnerable people out there. No one should financially suffer, it’s not our fault. I would love to go back to work but I’ve got no choice. That was taken away from me, and I said to them I’ve been given a death sentence.”

It comes as Clive Smith, chairman of the trustees at the Haemophilia Society, wrote to Mr Lidington to warn the “severe lack of financial resources” available.

He said “people whose lives have been torn apart by this scandal are being asked to relive feelings of grief and hurt by the inquiry, but are being left to deal with the resulting cascade of emotions by themselves” as just six hours a week of psychological support was offered via telephone “to be shared between everyone affected by the inquiry”.

Mrs Tolley said the group she was part of had asked for action by April 30, when the inquiry hearings start.

She added: “I just hope that I’m alive by the time it’s finished, because we’ve already lost some. Over 100 people have died in the year, we’re dropping like flies.

Mrs Tolley gave the example of Steve Dymond, from Kent, who died in December. She said: “It’s almost like we’re living on borrowed time.”

• The Infected Blood Inquiry will visit Norwich on March 12. For more information, visit bit.ly/2BfMkdL or for support visit the Contaminated Whole blood UK Facebook page at bit.ly/2G39mZt

Have you been affected by the contaminated blood scandal? Email geraldine.scott@archant.co.uk or call 01603 772446.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘We are so happy she is safe’ - family’s relief after UEA graduate turned fugitive appears in court

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Norwich woman kicked out at police officer after she went ‘totally berserk’

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists