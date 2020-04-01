Number of coronavirus deaths in the UK jumps by more than 560 in 24 hours

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in the UK has jumped by 563 to 2,352 in 24 hours - the highest day-on-day increase yet.

It took 17 days for the number in the UK to pass 200, and has taken a further 11 days to pass 2,000.

Latest figures released by the Department for Health show there have been 152,979 coronavirus tests carried out in the UK as of 9am on April 1, 9,773 more than yesterday.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK stands at 29,474, an increase of 4,324 in 24 hours.

In Norfolk there are 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 116 in Suffolk.

Of those who been diagnosed with the virus, 18 have died in hospital.

On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that at least three more people who had contracted COVID-19 had died in the east of England outside of hospital.

The ONS explained its figures are based on the number of deaths registered in England and Wales where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate as “deaths involving COVID-19”, which can be included where a person has other health conditions. The number includes all deaths, not just those in hospitals, although there is usually a delay of at least five days between a death occurring and registration.

The breakdown for the east of England includes Norfolk and Waveney, Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, West Essex, Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Mid and South Essex, Suffolk and North East Essex.