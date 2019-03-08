Search

UEA to host bereavement support conference

PUBLISHED: 09:30 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 01 July 2019

The UEA is set to host a conference aimed at improving the support delivered to the bereaved across Norfolk. Photo: UEA

The UEA is set to host a conference aimed at improving the support delivered to the bereaved across Norfolk. Photo: UEA

UEA

A Norfolk university is set to host a conference aimed at improving the support delivered to the bereaved across the county.

Anyone working with the bereaved, including teachers, ministers, celebrants, counsellers, social workers and funeral directors, are invited to attend the event, set to be held at the University of East Anglia (UEA) on Saturday, September 14.

Titled 'Understanding the Impact of Bereavement in our Community', the day will aim to give professionals the skills they need to offer the best possible support to those dealing with bereavement.

It will include talks on mental health, suicide awareness, baby loss, and child bereavement.

It is organised by charities including Mental Health First Aid, Nelson's Journey, Time Norfolk, and the Norfolk Suicide Bereavement Partnership, and sponsored by Rosedale Funeral Home.

Spaces are limited and booking is essential.

- To book a place, costing £25, email lucy@rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk or call 07753 299925.

