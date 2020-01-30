Search

Advanced search

Parents-to-be concerned as face-to-face antenatal classes replaced by online videos

PUBLISHED: 11:50 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 January 2020

Hypnobirthing coach Jackie Heffer-Cooke, director of ZenMuma, ZenKids and The Orange Grove Clinic. Picture: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

Hypnobirthing coach Jackie Heffer-Cooke, director of ZenMuma, ZenKids and The Orange Grove Clinic. Picture: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

Jackie Heffer-Cooke

Fears have been raised that free group NHS antenatal classes in Norfolk are being reduced in favour of getting people to watch online videos.

Parents-to-be in a private hypnobirthing class. Picture: Jackie Heffer-CookeParents-to-be in a private hypnobirthing class. Picture: Jackie Heffer-Cooke

The face-to-face Pathway to Parenting sessions, which cover topics from birthing techniques and safe sleeping, are available to parents who are 'most likely to benefit from group classes', according to the NHS.

Amber Ferguson, from Old Catton, with her two-year-old daughter Felicity. Picture: Amber FergusonAmber Ferguson, from Old Catton, with her two-year-old daughter Felicity. Picture: Amber Ferguson

However, many parents are now being offered online sessions "in response to feedback from parents" instead of group classes.

Wymondham-based hypnobirthing teacher Jackie Heffer-Cooke, director of Orange Grove Clinic and ZenMuma, beieves this means parents are missing out on key support during a potentially very hard time in their lives.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We need better antenatal classes and need these NHS classes. We should be providing inspirational and interactive sessions. It is fundamental. When people feel more prepared for something they feel calmer and more confident. Learning birth techniques is invaluable."

Mrs Heffer-Cooke, 47, who sits on Norfolk's Maternity Voice Partnership, said there was high demand for private face-to-face antenatal classes and group sessions helped reduce postnatal depression.

Amber Ferguson, 33, from Old Catton, who has a two-year-old girl, said: "There should be something available to everyone that is more than online. Being able to speak to somebody and meet people was good. My husband and I wanted to be prepared and the Pathway to Parenting classes helped us."

She added everyone should have access to group face-to-face sessions as not everyone could afford private classes.

Amanda Price-Davey, consultant midwife for the Norfolk and Waveney Local Maternity System, said: "We heard from parents-to-be that there had been a disparity in the information being provided and attendance at groups was low because some people could not get to the venue or at the time antenatal classes were being held. Face-to-face antenatal sessions are still available and that decision is made following a discussion between the family and midwifery staff."

NHS group sessions will still be rolled out from January to March in Swaffham, Dereham, Long Stratton, Diss, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Earlham, Drayton, North Walsham, Acle, Fakenham, King's Lynn and Downham Market. You can find out more at NHS.uk.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New £1 million roundabout plan for town

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘Locals don’t know it exists’ - Is this bird-watching reserve East Anglia’s best kept secret?

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Double hit-and-run on NDR

Police said an collision occured between two vehicles on the NDR on Friday, January 24. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

See inside this tiny upside down house for sale with a fascinating past

The fascinating home for sale in Muspole Street. Pic: Haart
Drive 24