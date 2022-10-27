Norfolk hospital named as having country's highest death rate

An aerial photograph of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Mike Page

The region's largest hospital has conducted an internal investigation after figures indicated it had the highest death rate in the country.

The inquiry was launched at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after it topped the national league table ranking hospitals according to their ‘summary hospital-level mortality indicator’ (SHMI).

The measure, which was introduced as a way to monitor NHS trusts in the wake of the Stafford Hospital scandal, involves comparing the number of hospital deaths with a forecast based on 'expected' mortality rates.

NHS Digital, which collates statistics for the health service, found that the N&N had the greatest disparity between these two figures of any hospital in England, with people dying at a higher-than-expected rate.

Officials at the hospital say their investigation has found no evidence that the rate was linked to the quality of care at the Colney site, and believe its position at the top of the league table can be explained by hospitals submitting their data in different ways.

However, local watchdogs say the figures are "extremely concerning" and have called for the findings of the investigation to be made public.

The data shows that between June 2021 and May 2022, 3,080 people died either at the NNUH or within 30 days of being discharged - 510 more than the number of "expected" deaths. That figure leaves the hospital with the highest 'SHMI' value.

N&N officials say it collated its SHMI data in a different way to other sites.

When pulling together its figures, the hospital was taking into account the palliative care status of patients - something it says other trusts do not do.

Officials say that had the hospital not taken into account patients who received palliative care, its level would be considerably lower - and not considered "higher-than-expected".

A spokesman for the hospital said: "NNUH is a very busy hospital serving one of the oldest populations in the country and this means our patients are frequently elderly and frail, with more than one long-term illness.

"We have investigated our high summary hospital mortality indicator (SHMI) and have not found any evidence to suggest that this is being driven by deficiencies in the quality and safety of the care provided at NNUH.”

Experts also say that patients who are receiving palliative care in Norfolk are more likely to die in hospitals than in the community due to the way services are delivered in the county.

But Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, described the mortality rate reported as "extremely concerning".

"Our hospitals are running at 100pc bed occupancy most of the time, many with patients who could be discharged, but they are waiting for either a bed in the community or for a social care package," he added.

"This has an inevitable impact on ambulance delays at what is known as 'the front door'

"What is extremely concerning is the high mortality rate that is being reported and Healthwatch is aware that there are investigations currently under way.

"We are anticipating that once the results are known, we would expect trusts to make this information available to the public."

Meanwhile, the mortality rates at the James Paget in Gorleston and the Queen Elizabeth in King's Lynn both sit roughly in line with expectations.

At the James Paget, 1,440 died against an expectation of 1,325 deaths, while at the QEH there were 1,470 deaths compared with 1,400 expected.





How is the figure calculated?

Death rates at hospitals are measured using a metric known as the summary hospital-level mortality indicator (SHMI).

SHMI is calculated using two figures - "observed" and "expected" deaths.

Observed deaths is the total number of people who died in the hospital after being admitted for care.

Expected deaths is a slightly more complex figure, which is calculated using national averages to tell a hospital trust how many deaths should be anticipated each year.

While expected deaths is based on England averages, it takes into account the demographics of the patients likely to use the hospital.

NHS Digital explains SHMI as "not a measure of quality of care" - due to the wide variety of factors that could contribute to whether a person dies while in hospital or not.

It is instead viewed as a "smoke alarm", with hospitals encouraged to see a "higher than expected" SHMI value as cause to investigate whether there is a common cause of "unexpected" deaths.