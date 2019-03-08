Search

GP surgeries need a slice of new development funding to meet demand, NHS warns

PUBLISHED: 15:06 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 14 July 2019

The National Health Service said it was essential that Broadland District Council allows developer contributions to go towards primary healthcare services in the area. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

GP surgeries in Norfolk could struggle to meet demand if they continue to miss out on funding from new housing developments, NHS England has warned.

The National Health Service said it was "essential" that Broadland District Council allows developer contributions to go towards primary healthcare services in the area.

It claims that without the funding, local surgeries will be unable to mitigate the impact from new developments and maintain a sustainable service.

The warning was contained within a report about a new 170-home estate in Brundall, which Broadland's planning committee refused on July 10.

NHS England claimed that two local surgeries in the area do not have capacity to cope with additional patients, despite Brundall Medical Practice's manager emailing the parish council indicating they were confident they could.

NHS England wants Broadland to allow Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money to be put towards primary healthcare services, which includes doctor's surgeries.

CIL money is raised from developers and used by councils to fund new infrastructure projects, such as schools, transport and leisure facilities.

NHS England said in the report: "It has been advised that healthcare is not currently contained on Broadland council's CIL 123 list. Consequently, until this policy is addressed, it is confirmed mitigation cannot be obtained for primary healthcare.

"...It is essential this is resolved as a matter of priority, in order to effectively mitigate development impact and maintain sustainable primary healthcare services for the local communities of Broadland."

NHS England said it does not have enough money to support development growth.

Responding to the comments, Broadland confirmed healthcare was not on its CIL 123 list, which shows what type of projects the money can be used on.

A Broadland spokesperson said responsibility for health provision remains primarily with NHS England.

The spokesperson said: "The residents in new developments will contribute to this national funding through taxes in the same way as existing residents.

"Consequently, in general terms the impact of a new residential development on existing medical facilities is managed by health providers."

