‘It could make the difference between a life lost and a life saved:’ Defibrillator installed on popular promenade

Lowestoft Lions President Michael Cook and Terry Watson, secretary of South Lowestoft Beach Hut Association (SLBHA), at the unveiling of the defibrillator, which has been fitted to the wall of the toilets on the promenade below the Jolly Sailors public house in Pakefield, after working with Sentinel Leisure Trust and Heart 2 Heart, Norfolk. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

That was the reaction of the beach hut community in south Lowestoft at the unveiling of a life-saving device, which has been installed in Pakefield for use in the event of an emergency.

At a presentation ceremony, Lowestoft Lions handed over a defibrillator to the South Lowestoft Beach Hut Association (SLBHA), which they have arranged to be fitted to the wall of the toilets on the promenade below the Jolly Sailors public house in Pakefield.

Terry Watson, secretary of SLBHA, said: “In recent years more beach huts have been sited here and it has become very popular with a lot of people coming here in the summer and we want to make this as safe an area as it can be.

“It is quite a distance to the nearest defibrillator on the seafront at the beach officer’s hut, with the next nearest being at Pakefield Church Hall or in Pakefield Street near to the Tramway.

“If anyone has a medical emergency on the beach – and there has already been a few incidents – it is a quite a distance to go to get it.”

Mr Watson added: “Working with Sentinel Leisure we decided to install the defibrillator outside on the wall of the toilet block on the promenade at Pakefield cliffs so that the public would have access to it as well. The box has its own heater to keep the device inside at a workable temperature in all weathers.

“We wrote to the Lions club and they investigated and offered to help financially. We also needed a weather-proof cabinet to house the defibrillator, which turned out to be quite expensive.

“But we were very fortunate to get help from a wonderful charity – Heart 2 Heart, Norfolk – who kindly donated the box.”

Lowestoft Lions President Michael Cook said: “The seafront location is very much a focal point in the local area and people using the beach can access it in the event of a sudden emergency. It could make the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

South Lowestoft Beach Hut Association (SLBHA) has more than 70 members and gives a united voice both for council hut hirers as well as privately owned hut users from Pakefield to Claremont Pier.

They aim to make the seafront even safer and pleasant for everybody.