‘Let’s show what this village can do’ - rallying call to help people isolated by coronavirus

Community groups are being set up in Norfolk to help elderly people who are isolated and vulnerable due to coronavirus.

One of the villages coming together is Horsford where people are offering assistance to people with shopping, and prescription collecting or just a friendly telephone call.

Cindy Greaves posted on the Horsford Life Facebook group: 'We should all look after each other. If anyone is self isolating or struggling to get essentials, then post on here and I'm sure that there are plenty of others to help. I will be posting a letter through my elderly neighbour's door. Let's show what this village can do, and it's not just moan about dog mess.'

Her message has been taken up by Jade Heaver, of The Shrublands in Horsford.

She said: 'A Horsford Helpers group has been set up by Claire Louise Ashton and we will be leafletting everyone.

'We want to help and give something back to the community. There are always so many negative comments on Horsford Life, about traffic lights, more housing etc, and this has put everything in perspective.'

Meanwhile, a notice from the Ludham Churches Together group has been shared in the Broadland village.

It says: 'If you are self-isolated or unwell and housebound and need food and/or drink, or the collection of a prescription and have no available relatives or friends you should telephone the village car scheme 01692 511511 with details of your requirements.

'The supplies will be bought on your behalf and left on your doorstep. The normal £1 car scheme charge for delivering prescriptions will be waived until after the emergency.

'Bills for purchases with copies of shop bills will be given to users of the scheme for settlement when the isolation period is over.'

The NHS with Public Health England (PHE) say it is undertaking a significant expansion of coronavirus testing, with enhanced labs helping the health service carry out 10,000 tests daily.

According to the NHS website, about 1,500 tests are being processed every day at PHE labs with the great majority of tests being turned around within 24 hours.

