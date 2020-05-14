Search

Businesses, charities and communities celebrate Clap for Our Carers

PUBLISHED: 21:27 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:27 14 May 2020

Staff at the Vision Norfolk sheltered accommodation on Magpie Road in Norwich which cares for blind and partially sighted people. Residents showed their thanks to them before the 8pm Clap For Our Carers event on May 14, 2020. Picture: Vision Nofolk

Vision Nofolk

People across the county came out in force for the weekly thanks to frontline workers.

Kitchen utensils were banged, and a big round of applause was carried out for the Thursday night Clap For Our Carers event.

And despite not being able to take part in the 8pm celebration, partially sighted residents at the Vision Norfolk sheltered accommodation on Magpie Road, Norwich, showed their gratitude to maintenance staff at the city base.

There were also other messages of support on social media from businesses and sports clubs.

Canary Taxis tweeted to key workers and NHS staff: “Thank you for everything you are doing to keep us safe!”

West Norfolk Rugby United Football Club and Sandringham Cafe also showed their thanks on Twitter with the cafe posting: “All our team are extremely grateful to our NHS, carers and key workers.”

