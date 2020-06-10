Search

Advanced search

Hospital teams up with charity to give comfort to parents who experience early pregnancy loss

PUBLISHED: 16:37 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 10 June 2020

CRADLE ambassador Abby-Leigh Greentree and her partner Liam Slaughter. Picture: NNUH

CRADLE ambassador Abby-Leigh Greentree and her partner Liam Slaughter. Picture: NNUH

NNUH

Comfort bags are being given out to parents who suffer with early pregnancy loss after Norfolk’s largest hospital teamed up with a baby loss charity.

Paula Mellor and Teresa Miles from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital receiving the first CRADLE bags. Picture: NNUHPaula Mellor and Teresa Miles from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital receiving the first CRADLE bags. Picture: NNUH

The bags, provided through CRADLE, are being given to help women admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) unexpectedly.

They are filled with toiletries and are provided to bring comfort and dignity during a difficult time as well as a Dear Friend letter which advises women where to go online and locally for support.

CRADLE supports families bereaved by early pregnancy loss and was launched by the NHS in July 2019.

It is supported by 55 ambassadors across the UK with each ambassador linked to an NHS trust of their choice, often where they received care themselves during or following pregnancy loss.

Abby-Leigh Greentree, from Wymondham, who is CRADLE Ambassador for the NNUH, got involved after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy and had emergency surgery in January, resulting in the loss of her baby and left fallopian tube.

She said: “I first saw the comfort bag project and knew I had to get involved. Small items such as a toothbrush and toothpaste make you feel a little more normal and would have made such a huge difference for me. I knew if I had received something like this, my partner Liam wouldn’t have had to leave me, at the time when we needed each other the most.

“The Norfolk CRADLE team is so strong and committed to supporting other bereaved parents and the NHS. I truly think that being an ambassador for CRADLE has helped the journey of healing of losing our baby. If I can help one person through my loss, it will all be worth the pain I’ve struggled through.”

Jade Blaney, another Norfolk CRADLE ambassador, added: “Our comfort bags are exactly that, bags of comfort during a really distressing time. It brings me comfort knowing that I am helping women, to let them know they are not alone, they are not just a one in four statistic, they are us.”

Claire Wells, gynaecology matron at NNUH, said: “We are extremely grateful to our CRADLE ambassadors for their support and donation of these comfort bags, which will make such a difference to women during a difficult and stressful time in their lives.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson
Drive 24