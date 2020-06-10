Hospital teams up with charity to give comfort to parents who experience early pregnancy loss

CRADLE ambassador Abby-Leigh Greentree and her partner Liam Slaughter.

Comfort bags are being given out to parents who suffer with early pregnancy loss after Norfolk’s largest hospital teamed up with a baby loss charity.

Paula Mellor and Teresa Miles from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital receiving the first CRADLE bags.

The bags, provided through CRADLE, are being given to help women admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) unexpectedly.

They are filled with toiletries and are provided to bring comfort and dignity during a difficult time as well as a Dear Friend letter which advises women where to go online and locally for support.

CRADLE supports families bereaved by early pregnancy loss and was launched by the NHS in July 2019.

It is supported by 55 ambassadors across the UK with each ambassador linked to an NHS trust of their choice, often where they received care themselves during or following pregnancy loss.

Abby-Leigh Greentree, from Wymondham, who is CRADLE Ambassador for the NNUH, got involved after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy and had emergency surgery in January, resulting in the loss of her baby and left fallopian tube.

She said: “I first saw the comfort bag project and knew I had to get involved. Small items such as a toothbrush and toothpaste make you feel a little more normal and would have made such a huge difference for me. I knew if I had received something like this, my partner Liam wouldn’t have had to leave me, at the time when we needed each other the most.

“The Norfolk CRADLE team is so strong and committed to supporting other bereaved parents and the NHS. I truly think that being an ambassador for CRADLE has helped the journey of healing of losing our baby. If I can help one person through my loss, it will all be worth the pain I’ve struggled through.”

Jade Blaney, another Norfolk CRADLE ambassador, added: “Our comfort bags are exactly that, bags of comfort during a really distressing time. It brings me comfort knowing that I am helping women, to let them know they are not alone, they are not just a one in four statistic, they are us.”

Claire Wells, gynaecology matron at NNUH, said: “We are extremely grateful to our CRADLE ambassadors for their support and donation of these comfort bags, which will make such a difference to women during a difficult and stressful time in their lives.”