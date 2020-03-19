College closes over coronavirus and starts teaching online

The College of West Anglia has moved to online teaching to safeguard students and staff Picture: Paul Tibbs. Paul Tibbs

A college is closing its campus and will teach its students online from Monday.

The College of West Anglia has closed its campuses in King’s Lynn, Wisbech and Cambridge.

It said in a statement: “Given the escalating situation and with the safety and welfare of our students, staff and visitors in mind, face-to-face teaching will stop at all college campuses.

“Although face-to-face teaching will stop today, over the next two days, teaching staff will be making preparations to move to an online learning model from Monday, March 23. Course directors will contact students by Monday with further details on how to access online learning materials.

“This message has been sent out to all students via email this afternoon, including information on where to direct queries and concerns during this time. We will provide further information about points of contact for various student support areas tomorrow via email and our website.”