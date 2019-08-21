Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Cod liver oil and omega three does NOT prevent diabetes, Norwich study finds

21 August, 2019 - 23:30
Stock photo of a girl taking cod liver oil. Photo: PA

Stock photo of a girl taking cod liver oil. Photo: PA

Fish oil supplements have little to no impact on preventing type two diabetes and in some cases can even make things worse, researchers in Norwich have discovered.

A study by researchers at the Norwich Medical School, based at the University of East Anglia, looked into the perceived benefits of omega three fats, which are widely promoted globally because of a common belief that it will protect against, or even reverse, conditions such as diabetes.

But the World Health Organisation commissioned trial, which had more than 58,000 participants, found those who were having more fish oil had the same risk of diabetes diagnosis as the control group who did not.

There was no effect on blood glusocse, insulin, or glycated haemoglobin levels, which are important measures of diabetes risk.

However, there was some evidence that when people take high doses of fish oils they may experience worsening glucose metabolism.

You may also want to watch:

As well as finding omega three in nuts and seeds, and fatty fish such as salmon, many people take cod liver oil available over the counter.

Lead author Dr Lee Hooper, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Our previous research has shown that long-chain omega three supplements, including fish oils, do not protect against conditions such as heart disease, stroke or death. This review shows that they do not prevent or treat diabetes either.

"Omega three supplements should not be encouraged for diabetes prevention or treatment. If people do choose to take supplementary fish oil capsules to treat or prevent diabetes, or to reduce levels of triglycerides in their blood, then they should use doses of less than 4.4 grams per day to avoid possible negative outcomes.

"This large systematic review included information from many thousands of people over long periods. Despite all this information, we don't see protective effects.

"The most trustworthy studies consistently showed little or no effect of long-chain omega three fats on diabetes."

Joint first author, Dr Julii Brainard also from Norwich Medical School, said: "Oily fish can be a very nutritious food as part of a balanced diet, but we did not find enough trials that encouraged participants to eat more oily fish to know whether it is useful in preventing diabetes or improving glucose metabolism."

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Menace on the road’ jailed for extra 28 days after making comments to judge

Lee Cletheroe was sentenced to 20 months and banned from driving for five years for driving without insurance and while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Again? - More drivers confused about parking at retail park

More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton

Cod liver oil and omega three does NOT prevent diabetes, Norwich study finds

Stock photo of a girl taking cod liver oil. Photo: PA

Carnival cheer at 50th anniversary Cromer parade

Cromer Carnival Procession 2019 Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists