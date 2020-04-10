Search

Advanced search

Video

‘I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to’ - Store manager shares hard-hitting message

PUBLISHED: 11:40 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 10 April 2020

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at Central England Co-op in Middlebrook Way, Cromer. Picture: Co-op

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at Central England Co-op in Middlebrook Way, Cromer. Picture: Co-op

Central England Co-op

“I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to” is the hard-hitting message to the public this Easter bank holiday weekend.

A Central England Co-op store manager in north Norfolk has joined pleas for people to stay home unless absolutely necessary this Easter as they work to provide food and essentials for their communities.

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at the Cromer branch, based on Middlebrook Way, hopes to encourage the public only to go out for their groceries or daily exercise, should they need to.

He said: “We love seeing our members and customers in store but I would also encourage everyone to only pop out for their food and essentials and their daily exercise as advised.

“With it being a long bank holiday weekend, it could be tempting to go out and visit people and places farther afield, but I would urge people to stay local and stay home where possible.

“I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to. Stay home, protect front line workers and save lives.”

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live, here .

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

A11 re-opens after lorry crash closed it for six hours

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

‘I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to’ - Store manager shares hard-hitting message

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at Central England Co-op in Middlebrook Way, Cromer. Picture: Co-op

Lockdown could last ‘several more weeks’, Government adviser warns

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keep the music down and be careful with BBQs - plea to be good neighbours during lockdown

There have been a number of complaints to Broadland District Council from residents about neighbours during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24