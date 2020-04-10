Video

‘I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to’ - Store manager shares hard-hitting message

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at Central England Co-op in Middlebrook Way, Cromer. Picture: Co-op Central England Co-op

“I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to” is the hard-hitting message to the public this Easter bank holiday weekend.

A Central England Co-op store manager in north Norfolk has joined pleas for people to stay home unless absolutely necessary this Easter as they work to provide food and essentials for their communities.

Brad Tuckfield, store manager at the Cromer branch, based on Middlebrook Way, hopes to encourage the public only to go out for their groceries or daily exercise, should they need to.

He said: “We love seeing our members and customers in store but I would also encourage everyone to only pop out for their food and essentials and their daily exercise as advised.

“With it being a long bank holiday weekend, it could be tempting to go out and visit people and places farther afield, but I would urge people to stay local and stay home where possible.

“I have to leave my home this weekend – you don’t have to. Stay home, protect front line workers and save lives.”

