Coronavirus: Norfolk football club postpones match due to fears over health of players

PUBLISHED: 16:06 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 13 March 2020

Wroxham FC in action against Bitton AFC in the FA Vase quarter final on February 29. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Wroxham FC in action against Bitton AFC in the FA Vase quarter final on February 29. Picture: Tony Thrussell

A football club has postponed a match scheduled for tonight because of concerns over the health of some of the players.

Wroxham FC were due to play against Suffolk side Walsham in the Willows at 7.45pm in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League Premier Division.

Since the club's request to postpone the match, Walsham in the Willows has tweeted that Wroxham had two players 'in self isolation and others feeling unwell'.

But Wroxham's chairman Lee Robson said the players were just trying to keep themselves to themselves.

He said: 'They are just young guys with coughs and splutters and we don't want to take any risks. We have spectators and volunteers and staff in their 70s and 80s as well. Our club feels it's not prepared to take the risk for a Friday night match.'

He said the club would review the situation ahead of forthcoming matches.

He added on Twitter: 'Club officials have been following progress with regard to the Covid19(Coronavirus) and have a responsibility to do the best they can at all times for players, supporters, club volunteers and the wider football family.

'...the club is not prepared to risk the health and safety of staff, players, volunteers and supporters and has requested postponement of tonight's game.'

