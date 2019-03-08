'Overworked' staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report. Archant

A seaside care home has been rated as "inadequate" for a third time by the independent body that sets and monitors standards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clarence Lodge, in Clarence Road, Gorleston, home to 14 people, has again been placed in the worst possible category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A new inspection was carried out in April and a report published on Saturday (June 8) found little to applaud since a previous report made public in December.

Inspectors said they still had concerns about management of medicines and contradictory care plans following their unannounced visit, and the home remains in special measures.

There were also concerns about fluid intake, the monitoring of blood sugars, and cleanliness.

A common theme since 2016 was a lack of activity for residents and concerns flagged in an earlier report relating to access to the boiler room and detergents had not been addressed.

In one case a person's dietary requirements to do with eggs was logged as both an "allergy" and a "dislike" - a confusion which could trigger a reaction.

The service was ranked as "inadequate" in two categories and "requires improvement" in three, leading to another overall rating of "inadequate".

Unless it makes significant improvements it could face enforcement action.

The maximum time for being in special measures is usually 12 months.

You may also want to watch:

Residents told inspectors there were not always enough staff on duty.

One person said: "I think they (the staff) are overworked. Sometimes I have to wait for the toilet and I don't want wet pants. I like to be clean but sometimes you can't wait."

A stand aid hoist was described as "visibly unclean" and a wheelchair seat had an "ingrained spillage" on it.

A toilet was dirty and smelly.

Residents, however, were positive about how "caring" the staff were.

One person said: "The staff know me well and I know them, we have a laugh."

The report said: "We observed staff singing with people and providing comfort when they appeared upset or distressed.

"We did also observe staff were quite tactile at times.

"For example we saw one staff member kiss a person on the head. While the person did not appear at all upset by this and was seen to smile, some people may not be comfortable with this or may find it patronising."

A spokesman for the home said she was working with an appointed care consultant and the CQC to improve the rating.