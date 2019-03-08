Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Overworked' staff and dirty equipment - seaside care home slammed by CQC for third time

PUBLISHED: 14:14 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 11 June 2019

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

Clarence Lodge Care Home in Clarence Road, Gorleston, is still failing according to the lastest CQC inspection report.

Archant

A seaside care home has been rated as "inadequate" for a third time by the independent body that sets and monitors standards.

Clarence Lodge, in Clarence Road, Gorleston, home to 14 people, has again been placed in the worst possible category by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A new inspection was carried out in April and a report published on Saturday (June 8) found little to applaud since a previous report made public in December.

Inspectors said they still had concerns about management of medicines and contradictory care plans following their unannounced visit, and the home remains in special measures.

There were also concerns about fluid intake, the monitoring of blood sugars, and cleanliness.

A common theme since 2016 was a lack of activity for residents and concerns flagged in an earlier report relating to access to the boiler room and detergents had not been addressed.

In one case a person's dietary requirements to do with eggs was logged as both an "allergy" and a "dislike" - a confusion which could trigger a reaction.

The service was ranked as "inadequate" in two categories and "requires improvement" in three, leading to another overall rating of "inadequate".

Unless it makes significant improvements it could face enforcement action.

The maximum time for being in special measures is usually 12 months.

You may also want to watch:

Residents told inspectors there were not always enough staff on duty.

One person said: "I think they (the staff) are overworked. Sometimes I have to wait for the toilet and I don't want wet pants. I like to be clean but sometimes you can't wait."

A stand aid hoist was described as "visibly unclean" and a wheelchair seat had an "ingrained spillage" on it.

A toilet was dirty and smelly.

Residents, however, were positive about how "caring" the staff were.

One person said: "The staff know me well and I know them, we have a laugh."

The report said: "We observed staff singing with people and providing comfort when they appeared upset or distressed.

"We did also observe staff were quite tactile at times.

"For example we saw one staff member kiss a person on the head. While the person did not appear at all upset by this and was seen to smile, some people may not be comfortable with this or may find it patronising."

A spokesman for the home said she was working with an appointed care consultant and the CQC to improve the rating.

Related articles

Most Read

Police confirm second carjacking in same neighbourhood

Police outside the Tesco Express in Magdalen Road, near to where the second carjacking took place in Guernsey Road. Picture: Archant

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Care home where resident ‘found urine and faeces on duvet’ closed down by council after shock inspection

Felmingham Old Rectory has closed after the Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate in all areas. Photo: Google Streetview

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plans for up to 140 homes in Norfolk village to go on display

Plans for up to 140 new homes off Norwich Road in Acle will go on display on June 24 in the village's Methodist Church. Picture: Google Maps.

More support for stronger hate speech laws after Brexit vote, UEA study finds

Dr Alexander Brown from UEA'’s School of Politics, Philosophy, Language and Communication Studies. Photo: UEA

Stone artefacts and ‘prehistoric woodland’ discovered off Norfolk coast

3D laser scan of the flint, with raked lighting to show surface features. Picture: Tom Sparrow, Visualising Heritage, University of Bradford

Arrests made after drugs and cash seized in Norwich red light patrol

A man was arrested on Rosary Road in Norwich after police found drugs and cash in his vehicle. Photo: Norfolk Police

535 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

South Norfolk community speedwatch volunteers registered more than 500 drivers over the speed limit in May.. Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists