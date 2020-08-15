Coronavirus means City of Norwich Half Marathon postponed until 2021

The City of Norwich Half Marathon has been postponed again, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular event, run by thousands of people and starting at the Norfolk Showground, had been due to take place in April, but the date was switched to Sunday, October 25 because of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, disappointed organisers have had to postpone the event again, with road racing yet to return amid COVID-19 restrictions.

It has now been rescheduled until Sunday, April 11 next year, when the 2021 half marathon was due to take place.

Organisers, the City of Norwich Athletic Club, said they had been monitoring the situation and government advice closely, hoping for a precedent on a return to road racing.

But, in an email to race participants, they said: “Sadly, rather than find the larger races returning it has in fact gone the other way with Run Norwich cancelled, the London Marathon cancelled and no mass participation events currently scheduled this autumn.”

They said: “Although we have a headline sponsor in MHA Larking Gowen, the City of Norwich Half Marathon is owned and run by the City of Norwich Athletic Club, a small charity and 100pc volunteer organisation.

“City of Norwich AC’s charitable objectives are the advancement of sport in the local communities and those objectives are underpinned by certain events, primarily the half marathon.

“It is vitally important to the charity to continue to seek a way to stage the 2020 half marathon and protect the club and charity.”

They said, although the event had been postponed to next year, the event would still be the 2020 half marathon and runners would still get their 2020 race number, timing chip and medal.

They said: “We can only apologise for the disruption and inconvenience caused as current circumstances mean we must take these actions and hope that you can support us in the plan to keep the race on track and support us as a charity.”

Runners will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled race. But they can also choose to defer to the 2021 race in October next year or to any of the following three races. People can also request refunds or donate their fee to the club.