Church lights switched on as ‘beacon of hope’ during coronavirus pandemic

The lights at the top of Rockland St Peter Church (pictured) and Great Ellingham St James Church have been switched on as a 'beacon of hope' amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Two churches within a Norfolk benefice are being lit up as a “beacon of hope” during the coronavirus crisis.

Lights on the towers of Great Ellingham St James Church and Rockland St Peter Church are being switched on every evening as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Typically the lights are only illuminated at the start of Advent until Epiphany in January, but amid unprecedented circumstances they will stay on for the foreseeable future.

Christina Mason, reverend at Great Ellingham St James, said: “On this particular occasion, because we are not able to meet, we would like to have a reminder of the presence of the church in Great Ellingham and Rockland St Peter.

“Doing this brings a degree of comfort to people. We’re doing our best to keep in touch, but it is still not the same as meeting for Sunday worship.

“We are coming to the most sacred time of the year. The sadness is that this is happening at a time when we are longing to be together.”

