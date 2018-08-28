Hospital lights up with Christmas display for first time

Christmas lights at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Photo: NNUH NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) was lit up with twinkling displays of snowflakes for the first time ever at the hospital’s annual Christmas Fair.

This is the first year the hospital will have a display of sparkling snowflakes around the plaza and the hospital charity hopes to make this an annual event which will provide Christmas cheer to patients, staff and members of the public alike.

This year there will be 30 snowflakes illuminating the front plaza over the festive period and this has been made possible by the generous support to the N&N Hospitals Charity from Octagon Heathcare Ltd and Serco Ltd.

The charity hopes that in future years the snowflakes will grow as companies from across the region will be invited to sponsor a snowflake with the proceeds going to support the hospital charity.

Louise Cook, head of fundraising at the hospital, said: “We hope that this year’s display will be enjoyed by everyone visiting the hospital, and in future years will raise money as each snowflake is sponsored. We also would like to thank everyone who helped make the Christmas Fair a success this year.’

“This idea has been used by other hospitals in the country to support their hospital charities and we hope that Norfolk businesses will embrace this for 2019. In the meantime we wish everyone a happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.’’

To find out more about the N&N Hospital Charity please visit www.nnuhcharity.org.uk