Lorry driver tours musical truck across town in celebration of VE Day

Haulage company owner Chris Riches toured his decorated lorry around Thetford in celebration of VE Day. Picture: Albanpix

A lorry driver brought the VE Day party to families’ front doors as he toured his decorated truck across Thetford.

After his first successful trip around the town in his musical lorry, Chris Riches, owner of haulage company Chris Riches Transport, was back for a VE Day special on Friday.

The 41-year-old was granted permission from Norfolk police and Breckland Council to do the tour in his lorry, which was adorned with bunting and decorated in all things red, white and blue.

And families were out in force in their front gardens to see the spectacle and enjoy a musical treat.

Starting from Croxton Road at 1pm, Mr Riches’ journey alongside his wife, Liana, was due to come to an end on Earls Street at around 6pm.

Along the way, they stopped outside Redgate House care home at 3pm to take part in the Nation’s Toast and raise a glass with residents to say thank you for sacrifices made 75 years ago.

